Firefighters battle blaze at New Jersey industrial plant

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a multi-alarm fire at an industrial plant in Deerfield Township, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Lebanon Road for the fire at the F&S Produce Company's industrial frozen production facility.

Flames and large black plumes of smoke could be seen from Chopper 6.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There was no immediate word on injuries.
