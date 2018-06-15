Firefighters break windows on car parked in front of hydrant

A driver in Mercer County, New Jersey learned a costly lesson about ignoring parking laws.Check out what happened to the person's car when they parked in front of a fire hydrant.Firefighters in Hamilton Township posted photos on social media showing what they had to do in order to put out a fire on Thursday.Crews smashed two of the car's windows, then snaked the hose through the Acura.The department hopes the pictures serve as a reminder that it's not only illegal to park in front of a hydrant, it'll be expensive if a fire breaks out while you're there.-----