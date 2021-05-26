No survivors found after firefighting helicopter crashes into marsh in Florida

By Meredith Deliso
EMBED <>More Videos

No survivors found after firefighting helicopter crashes into marsh

LEESBURG, Fla. -- One person is confirmed dead and no survivors have been found after a firefighting helicopter crashed into a Florida marsh on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Leesburg Airport in central Florida during a training exercise, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Four people were on board the Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter, the agency said.

There is one confirmed death at this time, the Leesburg Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said in a statement around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"The crash appears to be a total loss," the department said. "No survivors have been located."

A fire at the scene has been largely brought under control, and the U.S. Forest Service was working to prevent any vegetation fires, the Leesburg Fire Department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation of the crash.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahelicopterhelicopter crashfirefightersabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News