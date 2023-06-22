Cool, gray start to summer across the Delaware Valley

The sky was gray, and the trail quiet and cool under the canopy of trees on Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Valley Park on the first full day of summer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sky was gray, and the trail quiet and cool under the canopy of trees on Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Valley Park.

"It's the summer today," little Roman Campbell said, dressed in a sweatshirt and galoshes for his walk.

It sure is, but you wouldn't know it when you step outside.

"Bring the heat," said Peter Berson of East Mount Airy, who brought a jacket and pants for his walk since the heat was not decidedly not present.

"I hate it. My brother and I mourn when June 21st rolls around because the days start getting shorter. As soon as summer's here- I want it to be hot," said Jim Long of Chestnut Hill.

There's no beach weather on this day. It's late June, but doesn't quite feel like it.

"It's a little fickle. It's back and forth. We're getting some nice sunny days, but we're also getting some weird rainy days," said Hasan Mabry of West Oak Lane.

The cool start of summer comes after a mild winter.

"That's one that I can't figure out anymore. This past winter, I don't think I had a coat on for three days," said Kenny Sanders of Fern Rock, who told us he takes each day as it comes.

As the saying goes, there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.

"We have too many clothes. I'm a walking wardrobe. It doesn't even matter. We're prepared for anything," said Mike Campbell.

For some, there's a silver lining in the jacket linings when it comes to exercise and the bottom line.

"It's good for me because I don't have central air nor have I put any of the window boxes in yet, so it's good so far," said Gail Forman of East Falls.

"I love it. It's great for hiking, running, walking, sitting," said Mabry.