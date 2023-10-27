First Lady Dr. Jill Biden set to visit Philadelphia for National Civics Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- National Civics Day is on Friday and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Philadelphia to celebrate.

The holiday honors the day in 1787 when the first Federalist Papers were published, which were then used as a philosophical basis for America's Constitution, according to the event's website.

Dr. Biden will be at the Independence Visitors Center to announce a new Nickelodeon series that teaches children about democracy.

The show is called 'Well Versed.'

Former First Lady Laura Bush will also deliver a video message at Friday's event.