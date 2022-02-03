Philadelphia animal rescue group creates bucket list for sick cat: 'He wasn't ready to go'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marty was diagnosed with a rare storage disease a year ago and has been living on borrowed time.A bucket list put together by the team at Fishtails Animal Rescue is giving new life to the meaning that cats really do have nine lives.He was rescued back in January of 2021."He came from a junkyard where there's a colony of cats in South Philly," said Lauren Cohn. "They saw Marty in there and saw he was having a hard time walking, mostly he had a hard time with his mobility and his back legs."Cohn says they took him to a neurologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, who flagged him for a rare storage disease."Essentially over time all of the muscles will not be able to function, and eventually have difficulty breathing because it can affect mostly the skeletal muscles," said Cohn.So, Cohn and her team decided to celebrate what little time Marty was slated to have with a bucket list, which included meeting Santa and going on a shopping spree at Home Goods.Marty was given about three months to live a year ago, but he's still fighting to survive."He wasn't ready to go, and now the more that we do with him, it's made a huge difference in him wanting to be here," said Cohn."It also teaches us to be in the moment," adds Cohn.Meet Gritty and getting a picture with the Easter Bunny is next on Marty's bucket list.