Fabrika is a new modern cabaret in Fishtown serving up Mediterranean food.Fabrika means factory in 20 different languages and the owners have converted an old ice cream machinery into a state-of-the-art venue featuring mouthwatering dishes, signature cocktails and roaming performers.There will be everything from cirque to burlesque to sword swallowers and body contortionists. Melissa Magee takes a closer look at Fishtown's newest hangout spot.1108 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125