Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox uses shotgun to thwart violent intruder, court records show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Court documents first obtained by Action News outline the details of a violent incident that forced Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to grab a shotgun, forcing the suspect to flee and lead police on a pursuit.A blue tarp still covers the front door of Cox's Mullica Hill, New Jersey home.The incident happened last week.According to court records, Corbyn Nyemah showed up at Cox's house looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah allegedly damaged her vehicle before attempting to forcibly enter the home by throwing rocks through the front door.Court records also reveal surveillance cameras at Cox's home capturing Nyemah walking around the exterior of the property with a baseball bat and attempting to enter the garage multiple times.After Cox armed himself with a shotgun, he called police reporting a man attempting to break into his home.Nyemah then fled in his Porsche SUV.The Affidavit of Probable Cause says a police pursuit began but due to "erratic driving and identification of the suspect" the pursuit ended at the Commodore Barry Bridge.U.S. Marshals captured Nyemah late last week.Nyemah posted bond and Action News caught up with him outside his Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania home.Action News spoke with Nyemah but he wouldn't comment about specifics but said much of what is in the criminal complaint is true.He said he wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend and believed they were working on rekindling their romance.The Philadelphia Eagles say the safety of its players is of the utmost importance. They say they are calling this a private matter."We look into and obviously the police get involved, and really from that standpoint, I can't do anything other than hear the results of the investigation," said coach Doug Pederson.Pederson says Cox didn't attend practice on the day following the incident but says it's unrelated to the alleged crime.He says the team will look into whether Cox needs additional security outside of the Nova Care Complex."Obviously we do our best to protect our players here on premise, but obviously they have personal lives and we all have personal lives and things are going to come up and we do our best we can to educate players and try and protect them the best we can," Pederson added.A temporary restraining order has been granted for Nyemah's former girlfriend.He allegedly sent her a photo by text while brandishing a firearm after the police pursuit.Nyemah is expected to appear in court later this month.