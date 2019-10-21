Young Philadelphia Eagles fan wants NFL to know night games are just too late for kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young Philadelphia Eagles fan wants the NFL to know that night games might be too late for the kids.In an adorable video shared with Action News, 8-year-old Philip Pio, of Philadelphia's Queen Village section, says Sunday night's Eagles vs. Cowboys game is too late!"Hey NFL, I need to ask you a really serious question. Why are you doing the Eagles vs. Cowboys game at night? I mean, it's terrible. I don't like it. I'm not saying I don't like the NFL, not at all. It's not fair to the kids and everybody else, they might need to go to sleep," young Philip says.Pio's father, also named Philip, tells Action News they are season ticket holders and big Eagles fans.He says young Philip gets mad when the Birds play late because he has to go to bed."So we were watching the 4 o'clock game and he was complaining, so I told him to go make a video," said Pio.