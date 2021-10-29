Storm brings strong winds, coastal flooding to Jersey shore towns

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Communities down the shore were preparing Friday for a coastal storm."It is awesome right now just to witness what the ocean looks like," said Donna Stickna, of Little Egg Harbor Township.The sea is angry, winds are howling and the skies are ominous, as the area braces for rough weather."Flooding is an issue, but you just take the necessary precautions. If you have sandbags, you put sandbags out. You don't drive in water," said Shari Thompson, of Ocean City."Just get everything off the ground in the garage. Just standard operating procedure," Patty Bedics, of West Chester.At times, the coastal storm could produce wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning until 9 p.m. Friday.Many businesses are closed for the season but for those still open, like Ocean City Coffee Company, the storm does impact what little foot traffic they would see."It is really slow on the boardwalk but with winds like this you really don't really want to be out here so it kind of pushes our customers away," said Danny Off, who works at the shop.Up the road in Sea Isle City, it's a similar scene as stormy conditions invading the area. As of Friday afternoon, flooding signs were up and some water was already collecting on the roads.For the locals, these storms are just part of living down the shore and they say they'll be ready for whatever Mother Nature dishes out."I am not too freaked out because is kind of a semi-often occurrence around here. As long as there is no flooding, I actually kind of like when these conditions happen," said Grace Thompson, of Ocean City."It is just kind of normal. We are used to hurricanes and stuff, so a little storm likes this, it will blow over," said Off.