Florida teenager arrested after making 'joke' shooting threat on gaming platform

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WPVI) -- A Florida high school student was arrested after he allegedly posted a threat online that he would use his father's gun to kill people at school.

Body cam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows officers reading the alleged comments to the suspect, who is a student at Seabreeze High School.

Police say the comments were made on a gaming platform under the pseudonym Dalton Barnhart.

The comment read: "I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers M15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum."

The comment was spotted by the FBI who then reported it to local police.

According to police, the teenager said the comment was a joke.

Police reminded the teen and his mother that these types of comments are felonies, and are not taken lightly following the mass shootings that have taken place in Florida and across the country.
