Beach tent ban now in effect in North Wildwood | Here's what you should know

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In the midst of crashing waves and harsh winds Wednesday, three friends made their way onto the beach in North Wildwood.

"I just think the beaches are nice and the boardwalk is great and I love getting pizza here," said Elijah Fernands of Haddonfield.

And since they've been here, they've noticed how small the beaches are, especially during high tide.

So starting Wednesday, four-legged beach tents and cabanas are not allowed on North Wildwood's beaches.

"You're allowed to have a center pole round umbrella up to 8' across. But any type of canopy or tent is restricted for the time being," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

You are also allowed to have baby tents that are up to three feet high and three feet wide.

The new restrictions come as the beaches in North Wildwood have been hit with serious erosion.

After years of back and forth between the city and the state Department of Environmental Protection, and an Army Corps of Engineers beach project that isn't scheduled to start until next year, an emergency dredging project was announced by the governor's office and the city last month.

"We are anticipating equipment arriving on the beach prior to Memorial Day weekend," said Rosenello. "The goal is to be done dredging by July 4th."

While the mayor says there's been some pushback from the public over the tent ban, he says most have been understanding.

The beachgoers we spoke with Wednesday say the ban makes sense for now.

"With thousands of people coming in, if people have 10-foot tents, you don't have any space for the rest of the people," said Alec Ferguson of Charlottesville, Va.

The mayor says the ordinance is written so that they can fine people who violate the rules, but they're hoping they won't have to.

Once the emergency beach fill is complete, they'll revisit the ordinance and may allow those larger tents later in the summer.