Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

CYPRESS, Texas -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing a woman.Deputies responded to a disturbance outside of Houston around 7 p.m. on Friday.Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.The argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight, authorities said.The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear in court on April 6.