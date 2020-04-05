Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

CYPRESS, Texas -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Deputies responded to a disturbance outside of Houston around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.

The argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear in court on April 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscelebrityarreststabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News