Cases of respiratory illnesses on the rise in 23 states, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the holiday season, local doctors are keeping an eye on an increase in respiratory illnesses.

The CDC reports that 23 states, including New Jersey, are currently seeing high or very high levels of respiratory illness activity, which is defined as people going to the doctor with symptoms including fever, cough and sore throat from any respiratory disease including the flu, COVID, RSV and the common cold.

Over the past month, the CDC is reporting a 200% increase in flu-related hospitalizations, a 60% spike in hospitalizations for RSV, and a 51% increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Dr. John Zurlo, the chief of infectious diseases at Jefferson Hospital, says the majority of cases were initially seen in the South.

"Only relatively recently have we seen cases increase in the mid-Atlantic and New England areas," he said. "What we're seeing right now in Philadelphia and nationwide is a rather significant increase in Influenza A."

In Pennsylvania, state data shows flu cases and emergency room visits for the flu are rapidly increasing. Since October 1, almost 33,000 cases of the flu have been reported in the state.

In New Jersey, the state considers its flu activity to currently be at a 'moderate' level, with more than 12,300 cases reported since early October.

Doctor Darrien Sutton explained why he believes there has been a recent increase in cases of respiratory illnesses.

"A couple of reasons why - it's colder. We move closer. That increases transmission. There's evidence that COVID reduces our immune response, which can make us more susceptible to infection," he said.

Dr. Zurlo says the flu can be especially problematic for people over the age of 60, who have pre-existing medical issues.

In regard to RSV, state data shows cases are high, but they're coming down.

"I think we peaked in the mid to late fall, so we've been seeing a decline in the number of RSV cases," Dr. Zurlo said.

However, at places like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a recommendation has been issued for patients to wear masks when they visit as cases of viral illnesses rise.

Doctors are warning people to assess their own risks when gathering with loved ones for New Year's celebrations.

"You want to make sure you have that protection, that high-quality mask, washing your hands, making sure you're updated on your vaccines and always preparing for the highest risk person of the room," Dr. Sutton said.