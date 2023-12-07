Flu, COVID, RSV cases spiking across Pennsylvania after Thanksgiving holiday

While flu cases are rising in Pennsylvania, most counties are seeing between 50 to 1,200 cases.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of year again. The sneezing, sniffling, coughing, and seemingly endless illness season is upon us.

Doctors say they're seeing a major uptick in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Right now, 11 states and New York City are seeing high or very high levels, which doctors say we don't typically see until later in the season.

"Family gatherings at Thanksgiving very definitely had a role," said Dr. David Manoff, the chief pulmonologist at Temple University Hospital.

Manoff says RSV starts out like a cold but can become more severe, especially for children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems.

"The people who should go to the emergency department are the people who have a course of worsening shortness of breath, people who have high fevers," said Manoff.

While flu cases are rising in Pennsylvania, most counties are seeing between 50 to 1,200 cases.

Most counties in the state are seeing between 300 and 2,200 cases of RSV, with Philadelphia County seeing the highest level in the state.

"A lot of people sort of tend to think, 'Oh I have a cold. I'm going to go about my day, I'm going to sort of be out in public.' So it is easily spread and still very common," said Manoff.

According to the CDC, more than 1,100 people, including eight children, have died from the flu this season.

"It is concerning and I think it's everyone's responsibility to do their due diligence and protect themselves. Get their flu shots and things of that sort," said Hope Pleasant from Mount Airy.

COVID is still spreading, too. Hospitalizations are up from more than 17,000 per week to over 19,000.

"A few of my co-residents actually had it recently right after Thanksgiving break so it's definitely on the rise right now," said Andriy Leshkiv from Fairmount.

Doctors are urging people to get their vaccines, saying it's not too late for that flu shot, especially as we enter what is normally the height of flu season.