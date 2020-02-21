Health & Fitness

Flu claims lives of 13 more children in U.S.

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- Thirteen more children nationwide have died in the past week from the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

That brings the total for 105 for the season, which started at the end of September.

Officials say this season continues to be one of deadliest for kids in recent years.

The CDC began reporting stats on pediatric flu death during the 2004-2005 season, and only the 2009 flu pandemic resulted in more deaths at this point in the season.

Flu activity is still widespread in 44 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

And an estimated 29 million Americans have come down with it, resulting in 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths.

The CDC says the influenza A and B strains are about equal for the season overall.

Medical experts say it is not too late for a flu shot.

The vaccine isn't perfect but this year's batch is said to be 55 percent effective when it comes to protecting kids.

Even if you do get sick, it should be milder than if you weren't vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckflucdcoutbreakflu seasonvirusflu death
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News