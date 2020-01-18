Flu cases decrease slightly, but the virus may not have peaked yet

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Flu activity across the United States dropped for the second week in a row, even as more children died from it.So far, 39 under the age of 18 have lost their lives in the season which started September 29.The CDC estimates there have been at least 13 million cases of the flu thus far, with 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.Despite the drop, the CDC says it's still too soon to say for sure the season has peaked yet.There are signs that while cases of the B-strain are declining, those of the A-strain are rising in some areas of the country.The number of states reporting high influenza activity dropped from 36 to 34 during the week ending January 11th.