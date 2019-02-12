VALENTINE'S DAY

Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

What kind of flowers smell and taste good? Bacon roses, of course!

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO --
What kind of flowers smell and taste good? Bacon roses, of course!

Through the weekend following Valentine's Day, Porkchop in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago will offer bouquets of the delectable flowers.

The BBQ restaurant's owner, Jovanis Bouargoub, said a half-dozen costs $25; a dozen goes for $40. The strips of maple and wood-smoked bacon are rolled and held in place by skewers. Then they're dropped into a fryer. Finally, the staff sprinkles brown sugar on top and puts them on fake rose stems for you to gift, display and chow down on.

Orders should be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup.

The offering also comes as Olive Garden offers bouquets of breadsticks as a flowery alternative.

MORE: The history behind the meanings of flowers for Valentine's Day
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's daybaconChicagoIllinoisHyde Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
VALENTINE'S DAY
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
How to say 'I love you' around the world
More valentine's day
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Ross neighborhood
AC Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia
For the love of chocolate: Find sweets for your sweetie at these popular Philly shops
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News