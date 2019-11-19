Top Chef Nick Elmi writes new cookbook, invites local foodies for a book talk and tasting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From "Top Chef" to South Philly, culinary superstar Nick Elmi has truly made his mark on the local food scene.
Now, he's not only sharing his recipes and secret to success in a new cookbook, he's also gearing up for a big event in Center City this week to celebrate with a book talk and tasting.
"I tell everybody all the time that I can teach anybody how to cook," Elmi says.
And now you can learn from the Top Chef with Elmi's his new cookbook "Laurel," named for his intimate 22-seat restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue. "The idea that people are going replicate the food I do at home is pretty surreal."
The book follows each season at Laurel and celebrates all of the local talent making and growing the products they use.
"The farmers that we use and the people we get our meat and fish from," he says. "We have one woman in New Jersey and all she does is all of our herbs."
He'll show you his striped bass with brown butter, fresh mushrooms and onions and promises you can do it.
"I have had people reach through social media saying, 'Hey man, I need help with this,' and I've been advising people through Instagram. Kind of like a helpline."
Elmi now owns three restaurants in Philadelphia and he shares his journey and his inspiration in the pages of his new cookbook.
"You keep your head down and work hard you will be able to achieve something and you get to dictate what that is," Elmi says.
This Thursday night (11/21), he will join the creative team behind his first cookbook at the Free Library of Philadelphia.
"We are going to have some small bites and we are going to have a pretty spirited conversation," he says.
The event starts at 6 pm. Tickets are $10.
Click here for details.
