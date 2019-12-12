Food & Drink

Cheerios changes shape to hearts for good cause

For the first time ever, Cheerios is changing the shape of its iconic "Os."

Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios are switching to heart shapes to bring the conversation of heart health to the forefront.

The limited-edition version has already begun to appear on store shelves and will be available nationwide in January leading into National Heart Health Month in February.

Just look for the box that says "Same great taste. Now with happy heart shapes!"

