Yes, you read that right ... to celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen will be giving away free vanilla ice cream cones (at participating non-mall locations).
I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018
Customers can claim their small cone on Tuesday - one cone per customer.
A list of participating locations can be found on DQ's website.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps