El Bocado restaurant marries the flavors of Mexico and El Salvador for an amazing feast

El Bocado is the vision of married couple Jackie Martinez and Aldo Perez.Jackie brings her Salvadorian influence while Aldo's roots provide Mexican flavors to the menu.Both worked in the restaurant industry for years before opening their South Philadelphia spot that became popular for family-style dining.The family feel has taken a backseat during the pandemic as they have changed their focus to delivery and takeout. They recently reopened their doors for in-person dining at 25%, per city rules.1005 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147