Ford Go Further Presents: Two great places for frozen treats this summer

New Spots: Mammas, Flow State
Alicia Vitarelli checks out two new spots for frozen treats.
Mama Maria's
2900 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Flow State CoffeeBar | Facebook
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 702-0280
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFord Go Further
foodFord Go Further