Ford Go Further Presents: A trip to Christmas City

Ford Go Further Presents: Christmas City, Bethlehem, PA

Jeannette Reyes takes us to the little town of Bethlehem, packed with big entertainment for the holidays.SteelStacks 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015Runs weekends until December 23437 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.