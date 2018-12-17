Ford Go Further

Ford Go Further Presents: A trip to Christmas City

Ford Go Further Presents: Christmas City, Bethlehem, PA
Jeannette Reyes takes us to the little town of Bethlehem, packed with big entertainment for the holidays.


Bethlehem | Facebook | Christkindlmarkt
SteelStacks 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Runs weekends until December 23

Hotel Bethlehem | Facebook
437 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbethlehemfyi phillyford go further
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORD GO FURTHER
Ford Go Further Presents: The ultimate Philly hoagie guide
Ford Go Further presents: New fitness trends in Philly
Ford Go Further Presents: Six free holiday things to do this winter
Makin ' it in Philly: Philly's Original Craft Breweries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
Show More
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
McDonald's workers help save woman who feared for her life
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
ESPN reporter diagnosed with HLH before he died
Mystery Grinch gives family 'violation' for Christmas lights
More TOP STORIES News