Produce delivery, at-home concerts and more to get you through social distancing

Original Hotdog Factory Opens in Center City
It is a challenging time all around the region right now, but Philadelphia's bar and restaurant community are among the hardest-hit industries.

But imagine trying to OPEN a new spot when the world is seemingly shutting down around you. That's what one Philadelphia entrepreneur has done with his new Center City restaurant, The Original Hot Dog Factory.

The chain started in Atlanta in 2010 but is now expanding nationwide. We checked out the new spot to see what was on the menu.

They are still serving during the stay-at-home order. Call for pickup or order through food delivery services Black and Mobile, Grub hub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

The Original Hot Dog Factory | Facebook
125 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-309-2799

Dock Street's DIY Pizza Kits
Dock Street Brewery South and Dock Street West closed off their restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic, but are offering pick up options with a popular item from the menu topping the list.

They are offering DIY Pizza kits featuring their famous dough with a variety of flavors from veggie to pepperoni.
Both restaurants are offering featured items from their menu and you can also stock up on their award-winning craft beer.

Dock Street is running a weekly raffle to help support restaurant staff that has been laid off and they are also launching an option for people to buy a pizza for a health care worker.

Dock Street West | Facebook | Instagram
701 South 50th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143

Dock Street South | Facebook | Instagram
2118 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Local grocers making house calls during pandemic
With most people staying home, grocery delivery services have seen a boom in business.

Misfits Market sells misshapen fruits and vegetables for a fraction of the price at grocery stores.

They've seen a spike in sales and have been able to add more employees, hiring many of those affected by layoffs during this difficult time.

Misfits also increased its hourly employees pay by $3 an hour. The increased demand has proven mutually beneficial.

The same can be said for Philly Food Works, which hired a number of furloughed restaurant employees to stock their line of delivery groceries.

Not only are they helping employ those out of work, they are also providing an outlet for farmers who rely on restaurants for much of their business.

Philly Food Works | Facebook | Instagram

Misfits Market | Facebook | Instagram

Immune-boosting Breakfast Recipes
Now more than ever, experts say it's important to stay healthy.

Kayleigh Gilbert, a nutritionist at the Moday Center for functional medicine in Center City, says that starts with your diet. She shares three breakfast recipes to start your day off right.

Check out her full recipes here: Breakfast recipes

At-home entertainment: Museums, live concerts and more from your couch
Consider this your cabin fever fix: You can now take in museums, live concerts and more from the comfort of your living room.

With most venues closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you're itching for the arts, lots of organizations are offering up online content. Think of it as 'armchair culture'!

A virtual tour of the Museum of The American Revolution.

Theatre and Arts

Museums


Music and Concers
