Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants-Top 10
Philadelphia Magazine has released its list of the city's 50 best restaurants. Jeannette Reyes checks out the Top-10 finishers. Click here for the full list: Philadelphia Magazine 50 Best Restaurants in 2019
The Hungry Pigeon
743 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-278-2736
Palizzi Social Club
1408 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Serpico
604 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-925-3001
Laurel
1617 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-8299
Vernick Food & Drink
2031 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-639-6644
Zahav
237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-8800
Vetri Cucina
1312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-732-3478
Friday Saturday Sunday
261 S. 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232
Res Ipsa
2218 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-519-0329
Suraya
1528 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153
215-302-1900
Philly Cooks at 2300 Arena
Weds, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Philadelphia Magazine's Ultimate Hoagie Guide
Philadelphia may be known for Cheesesteaks and roast pork, but the hoagie is the city's signature lunch sandwich. So Philadelphia Magazine created what THE ULTIMATE hoagie guide. Ultimate Hoagie Guide
Paesanos
148 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Carmen
Reading Terminal Market: 12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA
215-592-7799
Di Bruno Bros,
1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Dew's Deli
1710 S 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Saad's Halal
4500 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139-4587
Martha
E York St & Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Philadelphia Magazine's Picks for Best Pierogies
Love pierogis? Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best spots in the city to get those scrumptious stuffed dumplings. Best Pierogies
Crime & Punishment Brewing Co. | Facebook
2711 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-235-2739
The Pierogie Kitchen | Facebook
648 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-483-5301
Memphis Taproom | Facebook
2331 E Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-425-4460
New Wave Cafe
2620 E. Allegheny Ave (Allegheny Ave & Richmond St), Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-634-3224
Polish Dinner House | Facebook
2706 E. Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-596-7727
Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook
2551 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-613-7781
Philadelphia Magazine's List of Great Spots for Mac N' Cheese
When it comes to comfort food, it's hard to top a piping hot bowl of Mac n Cheese, especially when it's scratch made. Here are Philadelphia Magazine's picks for best spots to indulge. Best Mac N' cheese
Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-558-2471
Miss Tootsie's
1312 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-731-9045
Mike's BBQ | Facebook
1703 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
267-831-2040
Mac Mart | Facebook
104 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-444-6144
Parc | Facebook
227 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-545-2262
Philadelphia Magazine's Best Bakeries
Looking for good spots for sweet endings? Philadelphia Magazine put together the ultimate guide to Philadelphia Bakeries. Guide to bakeries Parc
Cake Life Bake Shop | Facebook
1306 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-278-2580
Philly Style Bagels | Facebook
1451 E. Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
The Kettle Black | Facebook
631 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
ICI Macarons & Café | Facebook
230 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-608-8938
J'aime French Bakery
212 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-928-3172
Georgian Bread
10865 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116
215-677-4323
Swiss Haus Bakery
35 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-0759
Philly Home + Garden Show: Make It Take It
The Philly Home + Garden Show is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks and the Make It Take it Room is one of the most popular features. Melissa Magee gets crafting.
Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
Oaks, PA
FYI Loves the Arts: The Second City
We could all use a little more laughter in our life, and The Second City improv troupe is delivering with a show based on a theme we can all relate to.
The Kimmel Center Presents Second City Tour: It's Not You, It's Me
Jan. 30-Feb. 2
The Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Arts in Philly | Show tickets | Twitter | Facebook
Shelter Me
In this episode of Shelter Me, 6abc's Ali Gorman takes a tour of Providence Animal Center's newest digs for the dogs set to open at the end of January.
Providence Animal Center | Facebook
555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063
