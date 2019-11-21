Food & Drink

How to cook Thanksgiving dinner: Recipes for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs and more

Pumpkin, apple, pecan pie; easy side dishes; healthy options
THANKSGIVING DINNER -- Do you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips





How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Bistro Menil's Top Secret Turkey Brine

Traditional Side Dishes


3 easy-to-make Thanksgiving side dishes

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Green Bean Casserole recipe
Jonathan's The Rub Green Bean Casserole

SWEET POTATOES RECIPES
Mashed sweet potato with herb-roasted pecans
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

MASHED POTATOES RECIPES
Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe

Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

STUFFING / DRESSING
Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
The great Thanksgiving debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?

MORE:
Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe
Deviled eggs recipe

Dessert


PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Tropical Pumpkin Pie

Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe

APPLE PIE RECIPES
Apple custard cinnamon streusel pie
Dan's Mom's Apple Pie
Apple Rose Pie

PECAN PIE
Pecan Pie
Thanksgiving pecan pie

Apple Pandoro Bread Pudding

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes


Hot Cheetos Turkey
Reynolds Wrap releases Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options
Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes
Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe
Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table
Rice Krispies Turkey Legs

After Dinner


Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu
5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers


Thanksgiving leftovers: How to turn them into new meals
Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe
Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaythanksgivingrecipecookinghealthy recipes
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' person in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Show More
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled historic Salem Oak Tree
Starbucks to sell tumbler that comes with a month of free coffee
More TOP STORIES News