Reynolds Wrap release Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey

As you prepare your Thanksgiving feast this year, it's apparently all about getting a little extra come turkey time.The basic bird is so last year. This year, it's all about the sparkle.Think Instagram-worthy feasts, the main course sure to dazzle -- actually dazzle, with real sparkle.Reynolds Wrap has debuted a new recipe just in time for Thanksgiving for an Edible Glitter Turkey.And it's not just any glitter, it's pink glitter.Also consider the turkey brined in Mountain Dew, for a citrus twist.They have a recipe for a Flaming Hot Cheetos turkey, and a crunchy onion flavored turkey coated in Funyuns.Not to leave out the sides.They can also show you how to make Big Mac stuffing with the McDonalds burger and Taco Bell Crunch Supreme Stuffing.