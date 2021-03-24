Los Angeles podcaster says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Sorry, but I had to make this for you, @JensenKarp. pic.twitter.com/GoDmNSp0uY — Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) March 23, 2021

I think I know who the culprit was, clearly a case of corporate sabotage. pic.twitter.com/JkIPEnWhmg — dave perillo (@Montygog) March 23, 2021

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

I plan on continuing full transparency for those concerned about their products. This is the first I’ve heard from them since yesterday (when they said they were sending an envelope) and my new response. pic.twitter.com/EYugRvLbtC — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Hey I study crustaceans at the Natural History Museum in LA, those do look a bit like a shrimp's telson & uropods—tail. I would totally love to look at your "specimen" under a microscope, we might even be able to extract DNA to confirm its species or if it's indeed cinnamon sugar — Adam Wall, Carcinologist (@AdamWall626) March 23, 2021

For real - someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?)

I wish this was a joke. pic.twitter.com/7pCs0TJCpv — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

I can’t believe this in a real life, publicly traded company. pic.twitter.com/v5fAz2SSyM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

I’d cut my mouth off if I were you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- It's one of the most popular brands in America, but what a California man allegedly found in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch has made him lose his appetite for his formerly favorite cereal.And now the manufacturer is advising him to call the police.Jensen Karp, a comedian, writer, podcaster, and former rapper, says he found two crustaceans that would have made his CTC even crunchier."That is obviously a shrimp tail," Karp told CNN. "I ate a bowl then poured it out and saw the shrimp. I had already eaten one full one."And thus began the shrimp tale that mesmerized the internet, inspiring cereal mockups and Captain Crunch sprinkling shrimp in what was jokingly described as "clearly a case of corporate sabotage."Jensen sent a photo of the alleged shrimp to General Mills' Twitter account.The company offered to "replace the box.""I definitely don't want another cereal," Karp said.Next the company said, "It appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon and sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended.""Which is insane," Karp said.He wrote back, "OK, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated shrimp tails, you weirdos."General Mills then asked Karp to send the alleged shrimp tails to them in a pre-paid, addressed envelope they would send to him.They then asked him to send the the shrimp via FedEx.Someone even offered an anatomical breakdown of shrimp body parts.And then Karp noticed black stuff toasted into some of the flakes."It just became grosser. I ate whatever was on those squares. I have to go get them tested," Karp said.General Mills issued a statement saying, "We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility."They also e-mailed Karp saying, "If you are unwilling to send the items and cereal packaging to us, please provide these items to your local law enforcement."Karp said he had bought a two-pack at Costco and without even opening the second one he and his wife, 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fischel, who played Topanga Lawrence, found what looks like dental floss.Karp said it's possible the second package was taped shut on the bottom but he can't really tell.Costco didn't respond to CNN."It's such a bummer cause Cinnamon Toast Crunch is literally the only cereal I eat. It's my favorite since I'm a kid," Karp said.The Los Angeles podcaster and comedian even owns a Cinnamon Toast Crunch t-shirt.Some were reminded of the scene in "Forrest Gump" where Bubba lists all kinds of shrimp: "There's pineapple shrimp and lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp..."And now, allegedly, Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp.