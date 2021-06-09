Loki Charms are 'mischievously delicious,' limited-edition cereal sells out in seconds

The Marvel villain is temporarily taking over the "magically delicious" cereal.
Loki has turned it into Loki Charms which are, of course, "mischievously delicious."
The Marvel-General Mills collaboration celebrates the release of the Disney+ series "Loki."
The time for glory is NOW 🕰️ Capture your limited-edition Loki Charms box now at https://t.co/vuQaIBH2Ks— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 9, 2021
Quantities are SUPER limited so act fast.
Don’t forget to tune into Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial now streaming on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/t8pgjtI09G
The show starring Tom Hiddleston premiered Wednesday on the streaming service.
Hiddleston is even featured on the Loki Charms box.
Only 3,500 boxes of the cereal were available for purchase, not in grocery stores, but online.
To get your hands on the limited-edition green box, you had to visit MischievouslyDelicious.com starting at 11 a.m. ET.
The boxes ,selling for $4.99 each, sold out in seconds!
Would "Thor Charms" have sold out as quickly?
And just like that, our #Loki Charms box has SOLD OUT!— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 9, 2021
Not to worry, you can still pour a bowl of Lucky Charms and tune into Marvel Studios’ @officialloki, now streaming on @disneyplus. #MischievouslyDelicious pic.twitter.com/QJ3mGAHanS
It's not yet known if more boxes of Loki Charms will become available in the future.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.