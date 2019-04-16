Local restaurant serves up sandwich on a pickle instead of bread

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A local restaurant is getting national attention for their sandwich invention.Elsie's in Haddon Township, New Jersey is swapping out the traditional bread for giant pickles.Katherine Cohen and Nicole Ellis brought their spread to ABC's Strahan and Sara Monday morning to try during the show.But it seems Elsie's is already a hit with many people, especially those who are trying to cut out carbs.Elsie's says they serve hundreds of customers each day.Katherine says she first got the idea to make the sandwich because her mother is diabetic.