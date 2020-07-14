Food & Drink

Manco & Manco Pizza suspending sale of slices after employees test positive

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Manco & Manco Pizza will be shutting down their Ocean City locations Tuesday to sanitize and then suspending the sale of slices starting tomorrow after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to social media late Monday night, the Manco family said two of the employees who tested positive for coronavirus were asymptomatic.

The three employees are in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested before returning to work. The family said all employees who worked with the affected staff members have been required to get tested prior to returning to work.

"We have been in touch with the Cape May County Board of Health and although we are not mandated to close, we are shutting down our boardwalk operations (Tuesday) July 14 to have the locations professionally sanitized by BioBlast Inc.," the family said.


The boardwalk pizza shops will reopen on Wednesday with existing safety rules in place and added precautions.

The Manco family said employees will continue to wear masks, as well as sanitize their hands and workstations regularly. Daily temperature checks of all workers will also continue. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees will be excused from work and will return only after quarantining for 14 days or getting a negative test result.

Manco & Manco will start using UV-C light technology to "frequently sanitize high-touch areas such as credit card terminals and our touch screen tablets and computers."

They are also expanding the use of safety seals for delivery and pick-up pizza pies; they had only been using the seals on delivery pizza pies.

Then there is one more change coming to the boardwalk staple.

"As an added precaution, to limit employee-food contact, we will be temporary suspending pizza slice sales," the Manco family said.

Only whole pizzas will be available at the Ocean City locations until further notice, the family said.


Manco & Manco's Somer Point shop, which was not affected, remains open on Tuesday for delivery and pick-up. The family said BioBlast Inc. will also sanitize this location.

