Southpaws are rejoicing because Monday is International Left-Handers Day.The day is being celebrated by businesses of all kinds, including steakhouses.In fact, LongHorn Steakhouse is providing left-handed knives, but only at three of its restaurants, including one in the Delaware Valley.If you dine at the Millville, New Jersey location on Monday, you will be asked, "Are you right-handed or left-handed?"Those who answer left will receive a specially crafted knife for southpaws to use with their meal.LongHorn explains, "The serration on these knives are angled to the left, so the sharp side of their knife cuts through their steak for the highest-quality bit."The Millville location was selected because they have among the highest number of left-handed employees, Longhorn says.The knives are also available to guests eating in the Des Plaines, Illinois and St. Petersburg, Florida restaurants.