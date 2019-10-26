National food co-op month, new vegan offerings and fall fitness around Philly

Weavers Way is in the spotlight for National Food Co-op month
A food co-op is just like any other grocery store but it's owned by the community it serves, with a mission of supporting local makers and making the world a better place.
At Weavers Way, $30 a year will buy you a stake in the place and lots of benefits that come with ownership.
Weavers Way Co-op | Website | FB
Weavers Way Mt. Airy | Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day
559 Carpenter Lane, Mt. Airy
215-843-2350
Weavers Way Chestnut Hill
8424 Germantown Ave
Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
215-866-9150
Weavers Way Across the Way
608-610 Carpenter Lane
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day
215-843-2350, ext. 6
Weavers Way Next Door
8426 Germantown Ave.
Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. every day
215-866-9150, ext. 220
Weavers Way Ambler
217 E. Butler Ave.
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day
215-302-5550
Dine on the Main LineThe Refectory is Villanova's first on-campus restaurant. The menu is new American inspired by the region's great steakhouses. The vibe is classy and inviting to both students and restaurants.
The Refectory | Facebook
862 Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085
610-519-5786
At Try Vegan food truck and Batter & Crumbs Café, you won't miss what's missing
Vegan is definitely having its moment. There's the impossible burger, the beyond meat burger and even the fast food giants are getting in on the game.
But if you're looking for more local spots to try, Karen Rogers checks out two options-one sweet, one savory, one brick and mortar and one roving food truck.
Try Vegan Truck | Youtube
Batter & Crumbs Café | FB
1401 Reed Street, Philadelphia PA 19146
267-319-8852
Sting Arts & Triple Bottom Brewing: Beer & Honey for a Good CauseTriple Bottom Brewing is a fair chance employer. Tess Hart and her husband Bill Bopwell love beer and they love their community. They believe beer brings people together and their brewery can help build community. Their brewery partners with local non-profits to find employees who may not be able to get hired elsewhere.
The idea is to make a difference in people's lives and help craft their future. They serve 8-10 beers brewed on site at their Spring Garden brewery and their menu includes small bites from Di Bruno Brothers.
Across the street the Roy Pitz Barrel House is crafting beers with honey collected just 80 feet above their brewery.
The Sting Arts initiative is a play on the neighborhood's name, Spring Arts. Craig Grossman has eight hives of bees growing on top of two of his buildings.
He is using the honey for businesses that occupy space in his buildings. Roy Pitz is using it for their Hazy IPA called Sting Arts and in some of their food on the menu. Fifty percent of every sale involving the honey will go to the nonprofit Tools for School.
Triple Bottom Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Roy Pitz Barrel House | Facebook | Instagram
990 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
2019 Taste AmericaFor the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!
On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.
A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists - Raising the Bar.
For the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!
On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.
A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists - Raising the Bar.
(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)
James Beard Foundation: Taste America - Philadelphia |
| https://www.instagram.com/beardfoundation/
Taste America: Philadelphia
Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pm
Fitler Club
24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Taste America: Philadelphia, Raising the Bar Reception
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pm
Porta
1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)
Get your Fall Fitness on with these 4 gymsWe check out four gyms that give you unique ways of working out.
The Exercise Coach in Wayne is the first of the Franchise to come to Eastern Pa. It's a way to work out using 'smart machines'.
Nex Level Fitness is a hybrid studio that allows you to duck in and out of classes making it easier to work out on your terms.
Doc Strong Fitness and Fit Southampton are gyms all about strength training but each with a different approach.
The Exercise Coach | Facebook
985 Old Eagle School Rd Suite 515, Wayne, PA 19087
484-580-6557
Nex Level Fitness | Facebook
500 Horizon Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914
215-716-3599
Doc Strong Fitness | Facebook
60 James Way #6, Southampton, PA 18966
267-315-4810
Fit Southampton | Facebook
60 James Way #6, Southampton, PA 18966
215-900-4656
The lavish costumes from Netflix hit The Crown are on display at WinterthurIf you're looking for some royal inspiration for your wardrobe, there's an exhibition at Winterthur called Costuming THE CROWN.
The exhibition is a showcase of 40 iconic outfits from seasons 1 and 2 of the Emmy award-winning Netflix series, The Crown.
The TV series dramatizes the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the costumes, designed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning designers Michele Clapton and Jane Petrie, are a big part of the storyline.
Costuming THE CROWN |FB
Through Jan. 5
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Delaware, 19735
302-888-4600
Ride-Along with PSPCA Humane Law EnforcementEvery day, the Humane Law Enforcement arm of the Pennsylvania SPCA hits the streets to protect animals. In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon takes us for a ride-along with one of their officers for a look behind the curtain.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Pennsylvania SPCA will host its annual Bark & Whine benefit, a gala to celebrate protecting Pennsylvania's animals. The event will move to a new location in 2019, 2300 Arena, and will feature an open bar, dinner and dancing all while celebrating fellow animal advocates.
Adoptable dogs and cats will also join in the fun, meeting and greeting attendees throughout the event.
PSPCA | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania