Philly's Old school Italian restaurants get a new look in COVID-19 era

For the nearly century-old Termini Brothers Bakery, there's now an app for their amazing baked goods.
Termini Brothers Bakery |Online Shop
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
At the James Beard award-winning John's Roast Pork, the old-fashioned PA system has been brought into play and the shop has been retrofitted to add COVID-19 protections.
John's Roast Pork
14 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
For husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala, it's an underground backyard oven pizza pop up that raises money for their furloughed staff while helping them practice for the day they can reopen their new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123