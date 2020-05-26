Food & Drink

Philly's Old school Italian restaurants get a new look in COVID-19 era

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
It's been a trying time for the restaurant industry, but spots steeped in tradition are stepping into the future and finding creative ways to keep the legacy alive while bringing the legendary hospitality into the modern reality.

For the nearly century-old Termini Brothers Bakery, there's now an app for their amazing baked goods.

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

At the James Beard award-winning John's Roast Pork, the old-fashioned PA system has been brought into play and the shop has been retrofitted to add COVID-19 protections.

14 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148


For husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala, it's an underground backyard oven pizza pop up that raises money for their furloughed staff while helping them practice for the day they can reopen their new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
