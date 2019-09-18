Food & Drink

Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

It's available nationwide for a limited time only.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.



It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its, stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Lineup menu items.
