Rita's Italian Ice postpones First Day of Spring free water ice giveaway amid coronavirus concerns

Every year, the free giveaway brings together thousands of hungry guests for the free icy treat.
"It's our favorite day of the year and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move," the company announced in a statement on their website.
Rita's locations are remaining open for take-out treats and Italian Ice and taking proper precautions to keep a clean and safe environment for both guests and staff.
No rescheduled date has been announced.
