Rita's Italian Ice postpones First Day of Spring free water ice giveaway amid coronavirus concerns

Rita's announced Tuesday they are postponing their popular free water ice giveaway to celebrate the first day of spring on March 19th due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Every year, the free giveaway brings together thousands of hungry guests for the free icy treat.



"It's our favorite day of the year and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move," the company announced in a statement on their website.

Rita's locations are remaining open for take-out treats and Italian Ice and taking proper precautions to keep a clean and safe environment for both guests and staff.

No rescheduled date has been announced.

To find a local Rita's near you, CLICK HERE.

