PHILABUNDANCE

Rowan University fights hunger on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Rowan University fights hunger on campus. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2018.

By
GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
When it comes to colleges and food, you may think of late night binges on burgers and burritos and the Freshman 15. But the stereotype of the broke college student is real and hunger on college campuses has become a serious problem.

You may have heard of the Ramen Noodle Diet, a joking reference to cash-strapped college students nationwide. But when Rowan University actually did a survey on hunger, they found a shocking amount of need.

Since late October, a Philabundance Fresh for All has set up shop every Friday morning in a Rowan University Parking Lot.

They hand out fresh produce to members of the college and the community.

Samantha Stimpson, a junior at Rowan University said, "They've had beets, and mangos, and zucchini. It's really been a lifesaver. "

The partnership between Philabundance and a university is a first.

The idea sparked by a task force of student leaders and university administrators finding half of the college students surveyed said they didn't always have enough money to buy food.

Rowan University Student Body President Rbrey Shingleton said, "We were really surprised and I've been involved with Student Government since my freshman year and that was an issue. We represent students on campus and to know that 51% of our constituency is going hungry that was a big problem for us."

Robert Weaver, Professor of Health and Exercise Science, Rowan Univ. said, "And I think it's getting more serious because more and more students 30 years ago wouldn't have thought about coming to university, wouldn't have felt like they needed to come to the university, I feel like in this day in age in the knowledge economy and so forth that they need a university degree."

The Fresh For All is the 2nd step Rowan has taken to alleviate student hunger.

An on-campus pantry known as The Shop was the first.

"I come once a week," said junior Alyssa Mountes.

It opened in the fall of 2017, and it provides students like Alyssa Mountes with everything from cereals and soups, to school supplies, toiletries.

And yes even Ramen Noodles.

Penny McPherson-Myers, Assoc. VP, Diversity and Organizational Effectiveness, Rowan University said, "We're staffed with a food pantry coordinator who is also a social worker to address any additional needs and challenges that they might find."

The goal is to fill empty bellies and ease worried minds.

"I take five classes. I also do work. It takes a lot of pressure off of am I going to eat or is my family going to be okay, so the students can focus on just being students," added Montes.

If you'd like to help your neighbors in need this holiday season, click here to Connect, Share, Give..

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungernew jersey newsrowan universitycollegephilabundance
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILABUNDANCE
6abc and Philabundance
6abc and Philabundance in 2017
Food Connect App is ready to stop hunger
Couple volunteers to help neighbors in need all year long
More philabundance
FOOD & DRINK
Food Connect App is ready to stop hunger
6abc Holiday Food Drive 2018
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Explore the 4 most popular spots in downtown Allentown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arrest made in woman's murder during home invasion
Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane ordered to report to jail Thursday
Man wanted for abducting children
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Appeals court upholds most convictions in 'Bridgegate' case
DRBA looking to recoup lost toll money from bridge closure
California bar shooter had 5 unused high-capacity magazines
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
Show More
Boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season
Names released in shooting at Poconos municipal building
AccuWeather: Wind whipped Wednesday
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
More News