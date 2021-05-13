FYI Philly

Sri's Company and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food specialties

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Sri's Co. and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food

Two local chefs serving up the Asian specialties they grew up with are bringing more diversity to the Philly food scene. At Sri's Company, owner Melissa Fernando learned how to cook later in life because she was just that passionate about bringing the cuisine of her native Sri Lanka to Philadelphia. She is a featured chef every Friday on the Kampar Kitchen platform, and also does catering and pop-ups. Pre-pandemic, Tita Emmie's brought Filipino food to the scene by hosting supper club dinners on their rooftop deck for small groups of friends. The husband and wife team behind the brand, owners Raquel and Tam Dang, plan to start up again this summer. (pictured: Filipino cuisine from Tita Emmie's supper club)

Sri's Company | Facebook | Instagram | Kampar Kitchen orders

sriscompanyphilly@gmail.com

Tita Emmie's | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
We're celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
CHOP: The Runway- outdoor shopping event to benefit children
Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show
Last Chance Ranch is on a mission to help four-legged friends find homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CDC announces new indoor masking guidelines for vaccinated people
Fire that destroyed Philly church was intentionally set, 20K reward offered: ATF
Phillies increasing seating capacity; full stadium & tailgating to return
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Trio works to revitalize urban neighborhoods with a focus on equity
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
Show More
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
AccuWeather: Spring Beauty And Finally Turning Milder
Mt. Airy native aims to launch three-story community space for artists
Why are fears of high inflation getting worse?
More TOP STORIES News