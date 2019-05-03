Food & Drink

Starbucks selling color-changing reusable cups

Starbucks new color-changing cups create fenzy with customers: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 3, 2019.

Starbucks is selling cups that change colors and it's already causing a frenzy among customers.

The chain's reusable cups are for cold beverages and have already been selling out in some locations.

The color on the containers changes when they are filled with an iced drink.

Color-changing options include:

- Rose: Light pink to coral red
- Citron: Yellow to emerald green

- Sky: Light blue to cobalt blue
- Apricot: Light orange to tangerine
- Arctic: Teal to raspberry pink

Each 24-ounce cup comes in a five pack and are selling for $16.95.
