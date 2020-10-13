FYI Philly

Wayne welcomes new Sicilian eatery Alessandro's, which honors the owner's Italian roots

His father opened a restaurant at age 21 and now his son is continuing that entrepreneurial spirit.
By Timothy Walton
WAYNE, PA (WPVI) -- When the pandemic closed Arde Osteria in Wayne, the owners decided to reopen with a new menu, a new look and a new name.

Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar pays homage to the owner and executive chef, 23-year old Alessandro Fiorello.

He pays respect to his family for teaching him to cook and sharing some of their favorite recipes. His father opened a restaurant at age 21 and now his son is continuing that entrepreneurial spirit.

The food includes traditional Sicilian dishes like Pasta Cu Sarde, made with sardines, pine nuts, golden raisins and fennel. The centerpiece is the wood burning oven imported from Naples, Italy, and used to finish many dishes.

The open flame is also used to cook a variety of pizzas.



Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
133 North Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
