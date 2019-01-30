RECALL

Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

Tyson foods has recalled nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product may contain extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

Five pound bags of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a best if used by date of November 26, 2019 are affected.

Perdue Foods says gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide may be contaminated with wood pieces



You also need to check for these numbers as described: Case code "3308SDL03" and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

Also, check the USDA mark of inspection for the number P-13556.

The problem was reported on Tuesday, and there have been no reports of any reactions to the products.

If you have the affected product throw it away or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

