FOOD & DRINK

Perdue chicken nugget recall: 'May contain pieces of wood'

EMBED </>More Videos

Perdue Foods says gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide may be contaminated with wood pieces

Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds (30,844 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with wood.

The gluten free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced on Oct. 25 and were sold at stores nationwide. They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the US Agriculture Department inspection mark.

The USDA says Perdue received three complaints that wood was found in the nuggets.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Perdue says it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallchickenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Mediterranean spots
Your guide to the 3 most popular eateries in Lancaster's West End
The 5 best Mexican spots in Philadelphia
FYI Philly: Philly's best pierogies, mac n' cheese and hoagies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Upper Merion School District closed due to threat
AccuWeather: Snow and Rain Showers in AM, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Check school closings and delays
1st round of wintry weather hits Philly area
Hupperterz found guilty of murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
2 officers injured following encounter with dog
Show More
Beloved Abington High School custodian honored
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to gov. shutdown
Woman critical, man injured in Camden shooting
Parents sentenced in death of boy, 6, who weighed 17 lbs when he died
Firefighters battle raging fire near railroad in University City
More News