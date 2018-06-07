FOOD

Waffle House in Del. shut down due to rodents

EMBED </>More Videos

Waffle House shuts down due to rodents. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --
A waffle house in Smyrna, Delaware has been shut down after a video of a rodent in the restaurant went viral.

The video shows a mouse nibbling on crumbs below a counter at the Waffle House located at 37 Cory Lane.

It was closed after an inspection found evidence of a rodent infestation, and gross, unsanitary conditions.

Action News viewer John Stanley sent in the video.

Apparently, there were two complaints about rodents in the restaurants on the same day.

There is no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

A Burger King in Delaware was shut down earlier this week after video showed rodents scurrying among hamburger bun. An inspection report said, among other things, that rodent droppings were found inside the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. Droppings also were found behind fryers. The restaurant has since reopened.
EMBED More News Videos

Rodent infestation shuts down Burger King. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddelaware newsfoodratsrestaurantwaffle housebusinessSmyrna
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Del. Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
FOOD
Are carrots good for you?
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News