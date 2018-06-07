Waffle House in Del. shut down due to rodents

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --A waffle house in Smyrna, Delaware has been shut down after a video of a rodent in the restaurant went viral.
The video shows a mouse nibbling on crumbs below a counter at the Waffle House located at 37 Cory Lane.
It was closed after an inspection found evidence of a rodent infestation, and gross, unsanitary conditions.
Action News viewer John Stanley sent in the video.
Apparently, there were two complaints about rodents in the restaurants on the same day.
There is no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.
A Burger King in Delaware was shut down earlier this week after video showed rodents scurrying among hamburger bun. An inspection report said, among other things, that rodent droppings were found inside the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. Droppings also were found behind fryers. The restaurant has since reopened.
