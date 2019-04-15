FYI Philly Easter and early Spring Episode

Easter Passover foods and traditions

Classic Bakeries to visit for Easter treats in Philly

Termini Bros.

Denise's Delicacies

McMillan's Bakery

Localish takes a trip to the Peeps factory

Six spots serving up special Easter eggs

A recipe for one-pan quiche made with Grassland Butter

Quiche with a Super Easy Whole Wheat Crust

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup Grassland Butter melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

Quiche Filling:

1 1/2 cups milk preferably whole

4 eggs beaten

salt to taste

pepper to taste

cayenne pepper optional

Instructions

In a 9-inch pie pan, combine all crust ingredients and mix with a fork.

Use your hands to finish the mixing and then form a ball in the pan. Press it into the pan and bring it up on the sides, and then pinch the top (with your finger or a fork)

Mix all quiche filling ingredients and then pour right into the raw crust.

For this feature, Lisa used sauteed mushrooms but you can use whatever already cooked vegetables you have on hand.

You can also mix it up-adding ingredients like bits of ham and cheddarinto one half and then diced tomatoes and goat cheese into the other half.

After pouring it into the crust, it requires a steady hand to get the pie pan into the oven without mixing up the two halves!

Bake at 375 for 30-40 minutes or until filling is set.

Say it With Clay Fundraiser

Jazz appreciation month in Philly

Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Viewer Adoption Story

