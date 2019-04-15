FYI Philly Easter and early Spring Episode

There are a lot of events on in April with Easter and Passover traditions. We check out some better-known customs around the city from sweet treats to smoked meats.
Stock's Bakery
2614 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Facebook |
Shane Confectionery
110 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Shane Confectionery Website | Facebook
Czerw's Polish Kielbasa
3370 Tilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Kielbasy Boys Website | Facebook
Classic Bakeries to visit for Easter treats in Philly
We visit three bakeries that are Philadelphia staples and they're serving up delicious Easter sweets.
Termini Bros.
1523 South 8th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-334-1816
Website | Facebook
Denise's Delicacies
2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
215-225-5425
Website
McMillan's Bakery
15 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108
856-854-3094
Localish takes a trip to the Peeps factory
Six spots serving up special Easter eggs
A recipe for one-pan quiche made with Grassland Butter
Gina Gannon gets a recipe from New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Lisa Leake. It's a quiche that you can make in minutes in one pan, using Grassland Butter.
Quiche with a Super Easy Whole Wheat Crust
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 35 mins
Total Time: 45 mins
Servings: 6
Dietary Restriction: Peanut/TreeNut Free, Vegetarian
Ingredients
Easy WholeWheat Pie Crust
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup Grassland Butter melted
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons milk
Quiche Filling:
- 1 1/2 cups milk preferably whole
- 4 eggs beaten
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- cayenne pepper optional
Instructions
- In a 9-inch pie pan, combine all crust ingredients and mix with a fork.
- Use your hands to finish the mixing and then form a ball in the pan. Press it into the pan and bring it up on the sides, and then pinch the top (with your finger or a fork)
- Mix all quiche filling ingredients and then pour right into the raw crust.
- For this feature, Lisa used sauteed mushrooms but you can use whatever already cooked vegetables you have on hand.
- You can also mix it up-adding ingredients like bits of ham and cheddarinto one half and then diced tomatoes and goat cheese into the other half.
- After pouring it into the crust, it requires a steady hand to get the pie pan into the oven without mixing up the two halves!
- Bake at 375 for 30-40 minutes or until filling is set.
Lisa Leake: 100 Days of Real Food
Click here for more recipes from Lisa Leake
Grassland Butter
Click here to learn more about Grassland non-GMO verified butter
Say it With Clay Fundraiser
Here's your chance to snag a piece of original art made by a local celebrity, while supporting children and adults with disabilities.
Say It With Clay, Faces of Value 5
April 25, 5-9pm
Collingswood Grand Ballroom
315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ 08107
Click here for tickets
Jazz appreciation month in Philly
April is Jazz Appreciation Month. Here are some of the many ways you can celebrate.
Twenty-Two Gallery Photography Exhibition
Mark Garvin-Jazz Resurgence: The 1980's
Wed-Sun, Noon-6PM or by appointment, through April 30
236 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-772-1911
Click here for more info
The 8th Annual Center City Jazz Festival
April 27th, 1-7pm
Click here for tickets
Diva Jazz Orchestra Swingin' It Forward
April 27th @ 8PM
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Click here for tickets
Kimmel Center Jazz Residency Program
SEI Innovation Studio
Inside the Kimmel Center
Two levels below ground floor
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Thursday, April 18 @ 8pm
Dariel Peniazek / Maya Peniazek / Ariacne Trujillo Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and to reserve your spot
Friday, April 26 @ 8pm
David Allen / Raquel Salas Rivera / Diane Monroe Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and reserve your spot
Shelter Me: All 4 Paws Viewer Adoption Story
Adopted! One lucky dog who was featured on our Shelter Me program a few weeks ago was adopted by a 6abc viewer! Bob Brooks brings us the heartwarming story.
All 4 Paws Rescue | All 4 Paws Facebook