Wawa Delco: Fans line at Upper Darby store for 'Mare of Easttown Day,' new cheesesteak

At the conference finals! Tag your photos on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Instagram using #DubsOn7. Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Carrie P/Instagram

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a celebration Thursday in Upper Darby for four things: a new Wawa, a spicy cheesesteak, a hit TV show and Delaware County itself.Wawa officials held a "Mare of Easttown Day" event as the company opened its newest store.The opening festivities were in collaboration with the HBO series starring Kate Winslet that put a spotlight on Delco.The show was written and created by a Berwyn native and Villanova University graduate Brad Ingelsby.During the ceremony, the real-life source of inspiration for Winslet's detective role, Detective Christine Bleiler, helped create Wawa's newest specialty menu item - "Mare of Easstown Spicy Cheesesteak."There was a long line as doors opened to the Upper Darby Wawa. The lucky first guests each received a limited edition 'Wawa Delco' T-shirt.The very first customer in line even had her first bite of the spicy cheesesteak, saying "That's so good I can't stop eating it."She added it was not too hot, in case you are thinking about getting one.Wawa also presented a $10,000 check to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia during the morning event.