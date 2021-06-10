Wawa Delco: Fans line at Upper Darby store for 'Mare of Easttown Day,' new cheesesteak

Wawa officials held a "Mare of Easttown Day" event as the company opened its newest store.
The opening festivities were in collaboration with the HBO series starring Kate Winslet that put a spotlight on Delco.
The show was written and created by a Berwyn native and Villanova University graduate Brad Ingelsby.
During the ceremony, the real-life source of inspiration for Winslet's detective role, Detective Christine Bleiler, helped create Wawa's newest specialty menu item - "Mare of Easstown Spicy Cheesesteak."
There was a long line as doors opened to the Upper Darby Wawa. The lucky first guests each received a limited edition 'Wawa Delco' T-shirt.
The very first customer in line even had her first bite of the spicy cheesesteak, saying "That's so good I can't stop eating it."
She added it was not too hot, in case you are thinking about getting one.
Wawa also presented a $10,000 check to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia during the morning event.