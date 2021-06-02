'Mare of Easttown' creator talks local connection, thoughts on second season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the season finale that almost broke HBO's streaming platforms."Mare of Easttown" was written and created by a Berwyn native and Villanova University graduate who always dreamed of creating, and filming something here at home.Brad Ingelsby, 41, is still on cloud nine with the show's wild success, and Kate Winslet's intense dedication to getting Delco, and Mare, just right."She just was so committed to getting all the details right," Ingelsby said. " That's what I love so much about Kate is that she's willing to go so deep as an actor."Even the part where she flicks off the cap to a can of Cheese Whiz with her teeth?"That was Kate's idea," Ingelsby laughs. "That was written in the script. She thought that was a funny moment. It was emblematic of Mare."Now to the big question diehard fans of the show are dying to know: any chance for a second season?"It's funny, I only had one season in my head," Ingelsby says. "I had a very distinct beginning, middle and end. I love Mare. I love her mom. I love so many of the characters in the world we created. If there was ever a moment where I was fully convinced I could write a great season, I would certainly do it. I don't have that moment now. I wish I did. But never say never."