From Adam's Kitchen: Adam's Apple Delight Recipe

7 Large Apples (sweet & tart mix like granny smith and honeycrisp)

1 Tbsp Cinnamon

1 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar

1 tsp Ground Nutmeg

Zest Of 1 Lemon (optional if you really love citrus)

Juice Of 1 Lemon

Zest Of 1 Orange (optional if you really love citrus)

Juice Of Half Orange

1 Cup Flour

1 Cup Sugar

Cup Melted Butter

1 Egg

2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tsp. Cinnamon

This is typically a recipe I turn to in the fall, but right now, when I'm looking to fill my home with comfort, it's a great go-to! It brings back the memories of why fall is my favorite season. The changing leaves, the cooler temperatures, hitting as many farms as we can as a family, and watching my kids pick apples from the trees. There is something about heading home straight from the farm and whipping up dessert.My first slice of this dessert was nearly 25 years ago at my neighbor Josie's house. I feel in love immediately and needed the recipe. Now, decades later I am still making it, but have added a few extra ingredients to make it my own and add a little more depth of flavor to the dish.If you are not a fan of making crusts, but love the taste of an apple pie, this is the recipe you need to try. It has just 11 ingredients, you need one bowl, and will take you less than 15 minutes to get it in the oven. Yes, there is no crust, the apples go straight into the pie dish, and topped with a gooey batter that marries with every single apple slice. What I love about every bite is the mixture of crispy apples, the warm gooey batter in the middle, and the crust that develops over the top.I prefer to eat the pie while warm, or warmed up. Topping it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream only brings the dessert to the next level.Get a taste of fall in your spring kitchen. It will warm you up and bring your family together for a treat.1+ Hour20 Min9" Pie DishPreheat oven to 375. In a large bowl, place peeled, cored, and sliced apples.Add in the cinnamon, Tsp of sugar, nutmeg, juice and zest of lemon and orange. Mix well and place in 9" pie dish.In the same bowl add cup of sugar, cup of flour, melted butter, and egg. Mix until it becomes a nice thick batter. If too think and you can't stir it, add a little more egg white. Then pour over the apple mixture in the pie dish distributing evenly. You can even use a spoon or spatula to spread it over the apples.Sprinkle 2 Tsp brown sugar on top of the batter and a dash of cinnamon.Bake for 1 hour until the top is golden brown.Side Note: Place the pie dish on a lined baking sheet as it will bubble over the edge in the oven as it cooks.