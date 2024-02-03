Thousands enjoy winter weekend with annual Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk

As visitors admire the sculptures, they also sample different clam chowders. Participating restaurants set up tables outside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people spent their Saturday on Main Street in Manayunk for the city's annual Founders Philly Freeze-Out.

The event, which has happened every winter since 2018, features vendors, a chowder crawl, and live ice sculpting demonstrations.

"It's really cool. That's why we love living here," said resident Lindsay Eisenhower. "It's just getting the kids out of the house. It's always a good thing."

"It's a great way to get the community together on a cold, typical winter Saturday. So it's a great day to come bundle up, we've got the Girl Scouts out here, we have local vendors, and just bring the community together," said Caitlin Marsilii, the events coordinator for the Manayunk Development Corporation.

It's also a great chance for local businesses to get a sales boost.

Humpty's Dumplings brought a food truck to Manayunk for what's sure to be one of their busiest days of the season.

"So it's just beautiful for us to have something like this just to keep the ball rolling, keeping the money going, and just to have people outside," said Marnue Nyason, who works at Humpty's Dumplings.

As visitors admire the sculptures, they also sample different clam chowders. Participating restaurants set up tables outside to give people a taste of their favorite recipes.

"That's delicious, I like how light it is," one guest told Chef Moon Krapugthong from Chabaa Thai Bistro about her salmon chowder.

Chef Moon says after a slower January on Main Street, these busy crowds are refreshing to see.

"I love it. And the weather is just perfect. So everyone comes out and it's really beautiful to see people fill Main Street again," she said.