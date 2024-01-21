The Ice Festival featured magnificent ice sculptures, including an ice piano, ice mini-golf, and of course, ice skating!

Residents brave freezing temperatures to see Ice Festival in Center City

Residents brave freezing temperatures to see Ice Festival in Center City

Residents brave freezing temperatures to see Ice Festival in Center City

Residents brave freezing temperatures to see Ice Festival in Center City

Residents brave freezing temperatures to see Ice Festival in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold day was followed by an even colder night on Saturday, but the freezing temperatures didn't stop people from venturing out into Center City Philadelphia.

"Incredible. You couldn't ask for better weather, but I love the cold," said Mark Ashby from Furlong, Pennsylvania.

While many residents were braving the cold, Ashby said the weather couldn't have been more perfect.

"Let's put it this way, zero degrees starts getting cold for me," explained Ashby.

What brought him out to Dilworth Park and many others was the Ice Festival.

The festival featured magnificent ice sculptures, including an ice piano, ice mini-golf, and of course, some ice skating.

Residents could also find their favorite Disney frozen princesses.

Action News knows the cold doesn't bother them anyway, but it does bother others.

Luckily, there were some portable heaters, which was a popular spot to try and warm up.

"I'm a little crazy, I have a dress on under here but three layers," said Priya Shah from Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The city's streets department has made headway in treating most city streets, but as the temperatures dip into the night, any wet or slushy spots could freeze if they haven't already.

Drivers are advised to be cautious while on the roads.